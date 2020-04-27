Great Taste of the Midwest cancels 2020 craft beer festival due to coronavirus concerns

MADISON, Wis. — The Great Taste of the Midwest, a popular craft beer festival that brings 10,000 people to Madison every summer, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Unfortunately, the current health crisis compels us to make the tough decision to suspend planning efforts for our beloved festival. I know you’re just as bummed out as we are,” said the event’s chairman Jason Walters in a statement.

Around 200 breweries and brewpubs serve about 1,400 different craft beers during the Great Taste.

The festival takes place on the second Saturday in August. This would have been the 34th year for the event. It is currently the second longest-running craft beer festival in North America.

“As we all struggle our way through the health and economic impacts of current events, please keep your local breweries in mind. These are small businesses that need your support now, more than ever,” Walters said

The event hopes to return August 14, 2021.

