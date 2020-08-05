Great Dane releases first hard seltzer, Dog Daze

Dog Daze is available in cans and on tap.

The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. is the latest Madison brewery to launch a hard seltzer.

Dog Daze, Great Dane’s new seltzer, is a light and dry seltzer featuring a citrus blend of tangerine and grapefruit flavors.

“We’ve had so many requests for a seltzer, but I didn’t just want to do it for the sake of doing it – I’d rather be fashionably late to the seltzer party and ensure it lives up to our standards,” Rob LoBreglio, brewmaster and co-owner of the Great Dane, says. “Dog Daze delivers on that promise.”

LoBreglio says Dog Daze is flavorful, but not overwhelmingly sweet. Dog Daze, which has a 4.9% ABV, is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at local stores throughout Wisconsin and is also available for carryout through EatStreet and on Great Dane’s website.

Over the summer, Great Dane has put the seltzer on tap, but it has sold out quickly each time it’s been on tap.

“We may have taken our time to release a seltzer, but I’m confident seltzer fans are going to love it,” LoBreglio says. “It’s perfect for anyone who wants a low-calorie, light option – or just a really, good-tasting drink.”

