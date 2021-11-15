Great American Smokeout to help Green Co. residents quit smoking

by Kyle Jones

FreeImages.com/Zsuzsa N.K. 1970: President Richard Nixon signs the Public Health Cigarette Smoking Act into law, requiring the surgeon general's warnings on tobacco products and banning cigarette advertisements on television and radio in the United States, effective Jan. 2, 1971.

GREEN COUNTY, Wis. – Green County Public Health is working to help residents quit smoking, with the Great American Smokeout on Thursday.

The Smokeout is an effort led by the America Cancer Society.

Officials say 19% of Green County adults smoke, and over 7,900 adults die from smoking-related illnesses each year statewide.

22% of Green County high school students also reported using vaping products in the past 30 days.

“Quitting can be difficult,” Green County Public Health Nurse Jaime Batz said in a statement Monday. “But it is possible, and there are resources available to help people quit.”

While the quitting process can be long, it has to start somewhere. That is the point of the Great American Smokeout.

The initiative gives people across the country a day to start quitting tobacco.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.