Grease fire in Madison leaves 1 injured

Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison resident suffered burn injuries due to a cooking fire Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to an apartment on the 7100 block of Tree Lane shortly after 8 p.m., according to an incident report.

A crew found fire damage in a main hallway of the unit. One of the residents told officials they were heating up grease to make French fries and went into another room.

The report said they later heard the smoke detector sound off and returned to the kitchen, where they found flames coming from the pan of grease. The tenant attempted to bring the pan outside, but the heat caused them to drop the metal container before making it to the door.

Officials said a resident went downstairs and used salt to douse the fire before firefighters arrived. The hot pan and grease damaged the linoleum floor, but the fire was contained and had not spread to the rest of the apartment.

The report said one person was treated for burn injuries but did not need to be hospitalized.

As a safety precaution, the Madison Fire Department recommends keeping a lid nearby while cooking on a stovetop. In the event of a grease fire, residents can cover the pan with the lid and turn off the burner to deprive the fire of oxygen and remove the heat source.

The department said salt or baking soda can also help extinguish a cooking fire, but putting a lid on the pan is a quicker and more efficient alternative.

