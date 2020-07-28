Grease fire in Madison displaces 3

MADISON, Wis. — Three people have been displaced following a cooking incident at a Madison home Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to a grease fire in the 5400 block of Groveland Terrace, according to the incident report.

The fire happened at around 10:30 a.m. after one of the residents left a pan filled with grease unattended on the stove, officials said.

Officials said black smoke was seen coming from the back of the building. Two people and two dogs were home during the fire, but everyone escaped safely without any injuries.

The report said there was an estimated $15,000 in damages to the residence as a result of the fire, but the homeowners have insurance.

