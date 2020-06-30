Graze employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. — A Graze employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post from Deja Food Group.

To help prevent further spread of the coronavirus Deja Food Group, which consists of Graze, L’Etoile and Estrellón, will continue to require employees and vendors to wear masks. Going forward, the company will require customers to wear masks except when seated.

“The health and safety of our staff and our guests is our number one concern as we continue to navigate this difficult situation,” the post reads. “While we love being able to welcome guests safely back to our dining rooms, we continue to encourage ordering carry out or delivery whenever possible.”

The post said they will continue to follow the rules they have already established to help prevent the spread of the virus.

A full list of the company’s safety precautions is available here.

