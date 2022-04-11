Highway 113 reopens west of Merrimac after grass fire
MERRIMAC, Wis. — State Highway 113 has reopened west of Merrimac after a grass fire, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
After closing just after 5:30 p.m., WisDOT said the highway was able to reopen shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Traffic in both directions had been rerouted between State Highway 78 and South Lake Road.
Further details were not immediately available.
