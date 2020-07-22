Grant will provide PPE to Grant County first responders

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

LANCASTER, Wis. — A federal grant will help Grant County first responders purchase protective equipment needed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The grant is for $120,766 and ten fire departments and six EMS providers will split the funds. The money will provide crews with personal protective gear. The grant includes funding for things like N95 respirators, surgical masks and disposable face shields.

“For budgetary reasons, most fire and EMS departments have never had a stockpile of personal protective equipment—at least not enough to outlast a pandemic of this magnitude”, noted Grant County Emergency Management Director, Steve Braun.

Agencies receiving equipment will include:

· Bagley Fire Department / 1st Responders

· Bloomington Fire Department

· Boscobel Fire Department

· Cuba City Fire Department

· Fennimore Fire Department

· Glen Haven Fire Department / 1st Responders

· Lancaster Fire Department

· Montfort Fire Department

· Hazel Green Fire Department

· Platteville Fire Department

· Muscoda EMS and Fire District

· Boscobel EMS

· Montfort EMS

· Lancaster EMS

· Dickeyville EMS

· Potosi EMS

Grant County officials have relied on a small stockpile of PPE supplies from the Grant County Health Department. They’ve also distributed gear from the Emergency Management department’s rescue vehicles and medical trailers to departments in need.

“We’ve tried to be resourceful while working to ensure all of our healthcare agencies and essential partners have the equipment they need to stay safe and to do their jobs”, Braun said.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments