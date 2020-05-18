Grant County woman accused of hitting deputy in face, sheriff says

Grant Co. Sheriff's Office

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — An 18-year-old Mineral Point woman is accused of hitting a deputy in the face twice, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies helped officers with the Platteville Police Department respond to a fight on 2nd street around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, the release said.

A Grant County deputy interviewed Alison Miller, 18, of Mineral Point. The deputy said Miller tried walking away during the interview and at one point struck the deputy twice in the face.

Miller faces possible charges of battery to law enforcement, the release said.

She was also cited for underage drinking and being an underage person in a tavern.

Miller remains in custody at this time.

