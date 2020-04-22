Grant County teen facing OWI charge crashes car with underage passenger, sheriff says

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

LANCASTER, Wis. — A Grant County teenager is facing charges after allegedly driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch on Borah Road near Mount Bridge Road in Lancaster, according to a release by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the driver was headed north on Borah Road when a front seat passenger attempted to turn off the ignition while the car was in motion.

The vehicle veered into a ditch, the release said.

Andrew Steines, 18, of Boscobel, faces a first OWI offense while having a passenger under the age of 16.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments