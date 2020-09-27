Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigates hit-and-run

VILLAGE OF BAGLEY, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run.

According to a Facebook post, officials responded after a guard rail on County Highway A near County Highway P was hit around 4 a.m. Saturday.

The post said anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157.

