Grant County Sheriff’s Office investigates county’s first fatal crash of 2020

POTOSI, Wis. — Grant County reported its first fatal crash of 2020 Wednesday morning.

According to a news release, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Highway 35/61 and Abing Road in Potosi Township around 6:35 a.m.

The release said a semi-truck driven by Brian Cathman, 54, of Lancaster, was driving south on Highway 35/61 when a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup failed to stop at a stop sign on Abing Road.

Officials said the pickup truck’s driver, James Hendrickson, 42, of Bloomington, drove through the intersection and hit the passenger side of the semi.

Police said Hendrickson was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Grant County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said dense fog is believed to have contributed to the crash.

Cathman was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, according to the release.

The highway shut down for several hours while the scene was being cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

