Grant County officials rescue man trapped in grain bin

Chris Verhyen by Chris Verhyen

STITZER, Wis.—First responders were able to successfully rescue a man who was trapped in a grain bin for about two hours Monday in rural Grant County.

It was first reported around 8:20 a.m. on Grandview Road, near Stitzer.

Upon arrival, crews found David Reiter, 71, trapped in the grain bin that was half full of shelled corn. The Stitzer-Liberty Fire Department says Reiter was buried up to his chest and was unable to escape.

Several additional emergency response crews were called in to help.

Reiter was pulled out from the bin around 10:20 a.m., about 2 hours after the initial call.

The department says Reiter was conscious and alert and was transported to a hospital in Madison.

No further details are being released about his condition.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments