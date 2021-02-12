Grant County man sentenced to federal prison for meth possession

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

File photo

MADISON, Wis. — A Grant County man was sentenced to federal prison Thursday after being caught with methamphetamine last summer.

A news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Blader’s office said Jerry Koch, 59, of Fennimore, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing meth with the intent to distribute.

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force arranged for the controlled purchase of meth from Koch in August. After the purchase was completed, the release said investigators arrested Koch and found 58 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and about $8,000 in cash in his possession.

Officials said Koch later admitted in an interview he sold the drugs to support his own addiction. He pleaded guilty to the charge in December.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.