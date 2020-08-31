Grant County man airlifted to hospital following vehicle crash

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

CASSVILLE, Wis. — A Grant County man was airlifted to a hospital after crashing into several large rocks and trees Sunday morning.

A news release from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said officials received a call from a man with “very, very poor cell reception” at about 6:30 a.m.

Dispatchers were able to gather that the person was involved in a crash about six hours before calling, was injured and did not know where he was. The release said the call was then dropped and dispatchers were unable to call the man back.

After about 90 minutes of searching, officials said the crash scene was found on Highway 81 near County Highway Y in the village of Cassville.

Deputies said Dustin Hampton, 35, of Cassville, was driving eastbound on Highway 81 in his SUV when the vehicle went off the road and down an embankment while “overturning end over end several times.”

The release said Hampton was not wearing his seat belt and was partially ejected from his SUV. He was taken to UW Hospital via Med Flight due to his injuries.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing, but officials believe speed and the driver’s condition were factors in the crash. The vehicle has since been towed from the scene.

The Cassville and Lancaster fire departments as well as Cassville EMS assisted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office with the incident.

