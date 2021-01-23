2 killed, including 12-year-old boy, in Grant Co. house fire; 4 others injured

Grant County

BLUE RIVER, Wis. — Two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were killed in a rural Grant County early on Saturday morning killed two people, including a 12-year-old boy.

Grant County officials said around 3:30 a.m., authorities responded to the 100 block of Jay Street in Blue River for a house fire. Authorities said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to officials, a 33-year-old man and a 12-year-old boy died in the fire. A 14-year-old girl was transported by MedFlight to Milwaukee, while a 15-year-old boy in the house was transported by MedFlight to UW Health in Madison.

Two other people who were in the house at the time of the fire were treated at local hospitals and released.

Blue River Fire and EMS, Muscoda Fire and EMS, Boscobel Fire, Fennimore Fire, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin Fire Marshal.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to benefit the family.

