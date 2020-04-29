Grant County health officials conduct ‘aggressive screening’ at Orchard Manor following COVID-19 outbreak

Courtesy of Grant County Emergency Operations Center

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Health Department said they spent the past weekend doing “aggressive screening” for COVID-19 at Orchard Manor after seventeen staff or residents tested positive last week.

Grant County health officials said 240 people were tested with the help of National Guard members.

There are now 19 residents at the county-run long term care facility who have tested positive as well as eight staff members.

A release said the staff members who tested positive are isolated at home.

As of Tuesday, Grant County has a total of 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

