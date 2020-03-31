Grant County deputy reveals new look for squad car promoting autism awareness

Grant County Sheriff's Office

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office revealed a new look for one of their squad cars that promotes autism awareness.

According to a Facebook post from Monday, Grant County Deputy Duane Jacobson worked with a number of organizations and businesses to add the graphics to his squad car.

Jacobson is also working with local groups to give law enforcement more training on how to recognize autism and assist in dealing with those who have the disability.

