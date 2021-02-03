Grant Co. Officials: Ignore scam caller asking for vaccine payment

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

GRANT COUNTY, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said several people called Wednesday saying they received a scam call regarding payment for a coronavirus vaccine.

According to a Facebook post, the voicemail and recorded message said if the call was not returned, the recipient would be charged $249 for their vaccine.

The post said the call appears to come from a company called “Vtech” with area code 786.

Officials said the call is a scam and anyone who receives the call should not return it.

Authorities also said you would never be charged for a vaccine by a third-party company.

