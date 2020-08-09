Grant Co. law enforcement searching for missing 13-year-old girl

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MUSCODA, Wis. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen Saturday night.

Law enforcement officials said 13-year-old Liberty A. Stoltz left her home sometime Saturday night with another girl, Olivia Soto. Neither have been seen or heard from since.

Stoltz is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has light brown hair and a light scar on her right cheek. Law enforcement officials said they don’t know what Stoltz was wearing when she was last seen, but she usually wears blue jean shorts.

Anyone who sees Stoltz or has information about the girls’ location is asked to call the Grant County Sheriff’s Office at 608-723-2157 or the Muscoda Police Department at 608-739-3182.

