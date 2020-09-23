1 officer indicted in Breonna Taylor case; not for her death

Associated Press by Associated Press

The Louisville, Kentucky, metro council unanimously voted to pass an ordinance called "Breonna's Law" on Thursday, banning no-knock search warrants following the death of Breonna Taylor (pictured). Change.org

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A grand jury has indicted a fired Kentucky police officer on criminal charges in the Breonna Taylor case — but not for her death.

The jury presented its decision against fired officer Brett Hankison Wednesday to a judge in Louisville, where the shooting took place. Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors.

Taylor was shot multiple times by officers who burst into her home on March 13 during a narcotics investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.