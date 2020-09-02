Grampa’s Pizzeria

row of cakes from Grampa's pizzeria

Grampa’s Pizzeria

$25 INDIVIDUAL

APPETIZER

Beet Salad

Heirloom Tomato Panzanella

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Fresh Mozzarella

MAIN

Any Specialty Pizza
No mortifications or substitutions

Basic Pizza
with two toppings

***Gluten free crust available for $4 more

DESSERT

Sticky Ginger Cake

Chocolate and Cardamom Mousse

Tue – Sat 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Closed Sunday and Monday
608-283-9580
www.grampaspizzeria.com

