Grampa’s Pizzeria

Grampa’s Pizzeria $25 INDIVIDUAL APPETIZER Beet Salad Heirloom Tomato Panzanella Blistered Shishito Peppers Fresh Mozzarella MAIN Any Specialty Pizza

No mortifications or substitutions Basic Pizza

with two toppings ***Gluten free crust available for $4 more DESSERT Sticky Ginger Cake Chocolate and Cardamom Mousse Tue – Sat 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Closed Sunday and Monday

608-283-9580

www.grampaspizzeria.com

