Graham Mertz named Big Ten Player of the Week

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Graham Mertz, the University of Wisconsin-Madison quarterback who led the Badgers to a 45-7 win over Illinois on Friday, has been named the Big Ten Player of the Week.

The redshirt freshman quarterback delivered a buzzworthy performance during the Big Ten’s long-awaited opening night. Mertz set a school record for completion percentage on 20-of-21 passing, finishing with 248 yards.

Mertz was also named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Sunday night, the Wisconsin State Journal reported that Mertz tested positive for the coronavirus after Friday’s game. UW Athletics officials have not yet confirmed Mertz’s positive test.

