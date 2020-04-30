Graduating seniors have difficulty finding jobs amid coronavirus

MADISON, Wis.– As graduation approaches, seniors are finding it harder to get their careers started.

“I’m going to wake up in a couple of days, I’ll have graduated and I’ll have nothing to do,” University of Wisconsin-Madison senior Emilie Burditt said.

Among Burditt’s plans for after graduation was to hike the Pacific Crest Trail and begin a career in broadcast journalism. Just as quick as the coronavirus changed society, her plans came to a standstill.

“It makes me want to cry thinking about it, because it has impacted me so much,” Burditt said. “It has taken away so much of what I want to do.”

Burditt said most companies she was interested in working for are not hiring until further notice. Her part-time job on campus will end after graduation, leaving her unemployed for the first time since she was 16 years-old.

“Everyone says jobs will start opening in a couple of months,” Burditt said. “But a couple of months, I don’t know what to do right now.”

Madison College Career Services and Employment Advisor Rochelle Wanner said

“It”s really hard to predict what will happen this time around,” Wanner said. “We’ve never been through this before.”

Wanner said graduating students should take this time to improve their skills and add additional volunteering and part-time work to their resumes.

“It’s important to be optimistic. One of the things I’m particularly proud about is students are innovative,” Wanner said.

While Burditt’s plans were flipped upside down, she said she is thankful for the health of her friends and family.

“It’s hard to not feel frustrated at everything, but I also have to realize that in the situation that I am right now, compared to so many other people, I am really lucky,” Burditt said.



Burditt will attend a virtual commencement ceremony with other UW-Madison graduates in May.

