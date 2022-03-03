Grace Miriam Potter

by Obituaries

Grace Miriam Shriver Potter , 95, of Richland Center formerly of Lena, Illinois died Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Our House. She was born on September 12, 1926, at home in Fairhill, Pennsylvania. Grace attended a small one room schoolhouse with a Native American teacher until she was sophomore moving to a three-story high school in Maryland, near Washington D.C. It was quite a culture shock for her. Following graduation in 1944 during WWII, Grace was employed by the Navy Department at David Taylor Model Basin in the classified division where the military tested model planes and boats for function and design prior to building full scale units for the military service. She then transferred to the US Department of Agriculture Research Department in Maryland, she was later employed by the Chesapeake & Potomac Telephone Company.

In 1951, Grace married Paul E. Potter while he was in the military prior to going overseas. Upon his discharge, they moved to Lake Villa, Illinois where Paul managed Susanna Farms, with a registered shorthorn cattle herd. Twenty-one years later, they moved to Melbourne Farms in Big Rock, Illinois. These cattle herds attracted many international visitors.

Grace finally settled in Lena, Illinois. She was active in the Methodist Church and served on numerous committees and a member of the Martha Missions. Grace was also a member of the Stagecoach Quilters and was Queen of the Red Hat Society in Lena.

Grace was equally adept with knitting and sewing needles and a paint brush. Her artistic efforts produced many sweaters, quilts, clothing, and decorative crafts. Grace hand braided several large woolen rugs for the home. She was an amazing cook, making a 4-layer cake and pie each day for the family and up to five hired men each day.

Grace is survived by her children: Dianne Walters-Butler of Gotham, WI, Paul K. Potter of Lena, IL, Phillip Potter of Denver, CO; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, husband Paul, granddaughter Sara, grandson Paulie, daughter-in-law Regina, four sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 11:00 AM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held in the Lena Cemetery in Lena, Illinois on Thursday, March 10 at 10:00 AM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service and the Leamon Funeral Home are assisting the family with their arrangements.

