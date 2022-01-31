Grace Marie Krewson

Grace Krewson, age 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 26th, 2022, at her home in Verona.

Grace was born on April 5th, 1940, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Sophia and Reverend Paul Born, the eighth of their nine children. From childhood she loved reading, music, and helping and encouraging others; Grace sang in a vocal trio, was a cheerleader at Washington High, and worked as a custard-stand carhop, among many other pursuits, long before she went to Madison to attend her beloved University of Wisconsin. There Grace met, and on June 25, 1960, married Robert Krewson of Madison, who was with her through all her days until his death in 2012.

Grace’s college studies were interrupted by marriage, but her service to the University was not; she held many jobs there over five decades, from technical typist at the Army Math Research Building to office manager for the botany and zoology programs at Birge Hall. However, it was as student advisor to the English department that she found her calling. Above all else, Grace loved being a mom, and her position allowed her to serve as mom for generations of students by helping them not merely choose classes, but to find the courage to treat language and literature as not merely a means to a degree but as a true discipline. When she retired to finish reading Twain and Murakami, she spoke every day of how she missed her time at Helen C. White Hall.

Grace is survived by her sons, John and Michael of Madison, and her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Erik Hoyer, of Green Bay, all of whom were with her in her final moments.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at Ryan Funeral Home, 220 Enterprise Drive in Verona.

In lieu of flowers, her family is accepting donations towards a memorial bench on the campus Grace loved. Or… you know, Mom was a dedicated thrifter and kindness advocate, and it would make her very happy if you got a loved one, or even yourself, something lovely but not too expensive, perhaps some music or a nice sweater or a good used book.

