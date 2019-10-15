Grace E. Flogel

Grace Elaine (Taylor) Flogel, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019 at Edenbrook of Platteville.

Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m (Noon) on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Memorials may be made to the Grace E. Flogel Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Grace was born on October 28, 1927 in Belmont, Wisconsin, the daughter of Gilman and Beatrice (Buffington) Taylor. She graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1946. Having met at the Grant County Fair, she was united in marriage to Francis Flogel, Sr. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Platteville on February 12, 1947. After 40 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on July 2, 1987, but she proudly remained Mrs. Francis Flogel, Sr. for the rest of her life.

Grace was a very hard-working woman. She and Francis, Sr. farmed together for many years, all while raising their five sons, caring for their aging parents, and feeding a multitude of hired men. They were proud members of the Platteville Horseshoe Club for many years, where Grace dutifully served as Treasurer. She enjoyed sending cards and letters in her utterly flawless handwriting, and was a lover of politics. She was an avid reader of the Telegraph Herald and always stayed informed of current local and national events.

Francis Sr. also sold seed-corn for Super-Crost, and he and Grace took part in promotional vacations including trips to Hawaii and Italy, where they visited the Vatican. A devout Catholic, Grace’s quiet, yet unshakable faith was very important to her, and an inspiration to those around her. At St. Mary’s, countless candles were lit, and prayers sent for her beloved family and friends over the years.

Both very active members of St. Mary’s Church, Grace and Francis, Sr. developed a close friendship with their parish priest, Father Lambert Marx, and enjoyed taking hunting trips with him in Northern Wisconsin. They also cherished their tradition of sharing many meals after mass with special friends Beany and Eileen Flesch and Bob and Mary Bodden.

Family was extremely important to Grace. She maintained very close relationships with her sister, Jean, and her cherished brothers and sisters-in-law. She will be remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a true example of God’s Grace, for which she was so aptly named.

Grace is survived by her five sons, Joseph (Bernice), Marvin (Madeline), Mark (Joan), Melvin (Diana), and Francis Flogel Jr.; grandchildren, Jesse (Sarah) Flogel, Krystal (Jonathan) Flogel, Matthew (Maria) Flogel, Sarah (Kyle) Schroeder, Stacey (Matthew) Stillmunkes, Stephanie (Bob) Butson, Willie (Rodney) Flogel, Adam (Cydney) Flogel; and great-grandchildren, Brianna, Calli, Lane, Natalie, Lindsey, Gabriel, Angela, Adelynn Grace and Dylan.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Beatrice, in 1939; father, Gilman; step-mother, Evelyn; husband, Francis Sr.; sister, Jean Steffes; brothers, Jefferson and two in infancy; her brothers and sisters-in-law; granddaughter, Melissa Flogel; and great-granddaughter, Sofia Flogel.

