Grace Coffee Co. moving into former Helbachs spot in Middleton

Grace Coffee Co. announced today that it will open a fourth location in Middleton with a projected open date of November 2020. Grace Coffee Co. signed a new lease at 1824 Parmenter St., most recently occupied by Helbachs Coffee Roasters + Kitchen, which made the news recently for disobeying the state’s face mask mandate and the subsequent loss of its lease.

Grace Coffee Co. posted on social media Sept. 23 about the new location, which follows its most recent location opening in Sun Prairie.

Carlos Falcon, who co-owns Grace along with Nicki Bloomer, says the Middleton location will feature 40-plus croissants made fresh daily, plus full menus for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and dessert. There will also be a full cocktail menu.

Grace’s original location is on State Street in the former Sacred Feather location, which opened in spring 2019. The business’s second location is on East Washington Avenue, which opened in fall 2019. The Sun Prairie location opened in May 2020. Grace has become quickly known for its stylized interiors, house made pastries and two friendly Bernese Mountain dogs that hang out at some of the shops.