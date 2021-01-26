Grab some Wet Wipes, it’s Wing Week

Sad Green Bay Packers fans may want to drown their sorrows in hot sauce between now and Super Bowl Sunday with EatStreet’s Wing Week competition. Dozens of local restaurants are partnering with the food delivery service to bring over 40 styles of wings to hungry Madisonians, sans delivery fees — and with a charitable bonus.

For each item ordered as part of the Wing Week event, EatStreet will donate $1 to Madison’s Cook it Forward program, or CIF. CIF is a collaboration between local restaurants and local nonprofits working to provide healthy, fresh meals for local families, seniors and people with disabilities experiencing food insecurity. After devouring an assortment of wings from participating restaurants, folks can go online to vote for their favorites and help determine which will be crowned King Wing.

“Heading into the big game, we’re deep into chicken-wing season so let’s be honest — it’s our duty to make it easy for everyone to try tasty options throughout Madison without leaving home,” says Matt Howard, EatStreet co-founder. “But with anything we do, we always want to find a way to help our restaurant partners and the community …. Those are the two factors really driving Wing Week.”

Participating restaurants include Cluck, Great Dane Pub, Nitty Gritty, Vintage Brewing Co. and a slew of Food Fight Restaurant Group favorites.

“When EatStreet reached out to let our teams know about the Wing Week special we were thrilled to have an opportunity to participate,” says Krys Wachowiak, Food Fight managing partner. Hubbard Avenue Diner, Tex Tubb’s Taco Palace and Monty’s Blue Plate Diner are each sending their own renditions of chicken wings out the door.

“Not only does it give our culinary teams a chance to do something fun and maybe a bit outside of their usual concepts, but it also gives us a chance to celebrate the end of the football season and to help support Cook it Forward,” says Wachowiak.

Wing Week runs through Feb. 7.