Governor’s order to prevent COVID-19 spread prompts bank to temporarily suspend lobby access

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin-headquartered bank said the recent order from the governor has prompted it to close the lobby for about a month to help support community health management efforts.

Associated Bank President and CEO Philip Flynn said in an email to bank members Thursday that in compliance with Gov. Tony Evers’ executive order that began Thursday limiting indoor public gatherings, the bank is temporarily suspending lobby access at many of its Wisconsin branches beginning Thursday and lasting through Nov. 9.

Thursday also brought another record number of new coronavirus cases in Wisconsin.

“Thank you for your understanding as we modify our services,” Flynn wrote. “The response to COVID-19 is ongoing, and we recognize that the road back will have its twists and turns. Whatever challenges lie ahead, we will continue to put the health and well-being of our customers, colleagues and communities above all else.”

According to the email, Associated Bank will continue to provide lobby access in select larger branches that allow for more social distancing. Branches that offer drive-thru service will continue to offer it during regular hours and offer many services.

Flynn said anyone who needs access their safe deposit box or who needs to perform a transaction that can’t be completed online or using a drive-thru facility can schedule an appointment at their bank.

Associated Bank is headquartered in Green Bay and has more than 240 locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, with commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas, according to the company website.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.