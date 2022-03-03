Governor’s mansion to be lit in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says the executive residence will be lit in blue and yellow lights beginning Thursday night as he and First Lady Kathy Evers show solidarity with Ukraine.

According to the governor’s office, the lights will go on at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night and will remain on every night for the foreseeable future.

“Tonight, Kathy and I are lighting up the Executive Residence in blue and yellow as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine,” the governor said in a statement. “We join Ukrainian Wisconsinites and folks across our state and country in praying for the safety of the people of the Ukraine. We are keeping all of them, including the families fleeing to find refuge, in our thoughts.”

The governor’s mansion will join several other locations around the state and country to turn on blue and yellow lights in a show of support during the Russian invasion, including the La Crosse Center, the Hoan Bridge in Milwaukee, and bridges in Green Bay.

