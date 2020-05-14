Governor warns of ‘massive confusion’ after ruling

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is warning of “massive confusion” after the the state Supreme Court tossed out the Democrat’s stay-at-home order and Republicans said they may leave it up to local governments to enact their own unique rules for combating the coronavirus pandemic.

The court order threw communities into chaos, with some bars opening immediately while local leaders in other areas moved to keep strict restrictions in place to prevent further spread of the virus.

.@GovEvers says without a statewide approach, there will be "massive confusion" “Apparently (Republicans) believe that different rules are OK. I can’t imagine another state that is in this predicament. Mile by mile there may be different rules across the state of Wisconsin.” — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) May 14, 2020

After a Thursday meeting with Evers, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said GOP lawmakers and the governor may not be able to reach agreement and that a statewide policy might not be needed.

