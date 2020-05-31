Governor Tony Evers reacts to protests

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers responded to all of the protests that happened on Saturday.

He tweeted:

“We cannot let the work of a few undermine the pain felt by our Black neighbors or distract from the source of this grief and anger — we must remember George Floyd, his life matter, he should still be alive today. Right now, we must respond with our empathy and compassion. We must remember that anger and grief about injustice never need justification. We need systemic change to address the racism in our state and our country. As folks continue to protest and demand accountability and change, please do so peacefully — be kind to each other, and keep each other safe. And the stories of our neighbors who are hurting and demanding a more just and equitable country must be told and seen by the people of our state and this country. Please allow the press to continue to tell them without interference or fear of violence or arrest.”

