Governor Tony Evers authorizes Wisconsin National Guard to assist Milwaukee police

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Saturday that he has authorized the Wisconsin National Guard to assist Milwaukee police with people who disrupt George Floyd non-violent protests, according to a news release.

“It is critical that people are able to peacefully express their anger and frustration about systemic racism and injustice, in Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin, and our Nation. This limited authorization of citizen soldiers from the Wisconsin National Guard will help protect people who are exercising their First Amendment rights and ensure the safety of the public, said Gov. Evers and County Executive Crowley.

