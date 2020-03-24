Governor to issue “Safer at Home” order, saves details for Tuesday

Amy Reid by Amy Reid

Gov. Tony Evers is expected to issue his “safer at home” order on Tuesday after announcing plans for it on Monday.

Evers said his goal is to keep people at home as much as possible to help limit spread of the coronavirus as cases spiked again over the weekend.

“Issuing a safer at home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do,” Evers said. “It isn’t something I wanted to do, and it’s not something I take lightly.”

In this thread, @GovEvers talks about his Safer at Home order he is planning on instituting tomorrow. He, and public health officials, say staying home is best thing we can do to slowing the spread of the coronavirus. #News3Now https://t.co/EsZLO1wDDL — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) March 23, 2020

Along with keeping people home except for essential outings, Evers is expected to order all nonessential businesses closed. He did not offer clarity as to how his administration will define essential and nonessential, but he suggested grocery stores and pharmacies will be allowed to stay open, as will restaurants only serving delivery or drive-thru.

Legislative leaders said they were surprised by the order and criticized the messaging surrounding it.

“The governor’s sudden change of course and lack of specific guidance have increased the level of uncertainty and anxiety in our state,” wrote Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Sen. Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, in a joint statement. “The people of Wisconsin deserve clear communications during a public health emergency.”

Evers said more details will come when he formalizes the order Tuesday.

