Governor Evers on Kenosha shooting: ‘We stand against excessive use of force’

MADISON, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers is addressing a police shooting that happened in Kenosha Sunday Evening.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin,” Evers wrote in a statement. “Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries.”

According to a release from Kenosha Police, Blake was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

“While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country,” Evers wrote.

The police shooting has led to immediate protests in Kenosha, as well as planned protests in the City of Madison.

“We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country—lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites,” Evers wrote.

“I have said all along that although we must offer our empathy, equally important is our action,” Evers wrote in the release. “In the coming days, we will demand just that of elected officials in our state who have failed to recognize the racism in our state and our country for far too long.”

