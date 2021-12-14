Governor Evers marks anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines in Wisconsin

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. – Governor Tony Evers and the Department of Health Services marked the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 vaccines arriving in Wisconsin Tuesday.

Since December 14, 2020, over 3.5 million people have received a vaccine dose. That’s about 60% of Wisconsin residents.

“Wisconsin has been a national leader of getting available shots in arms,” Evers said in a statement Tuesday. “I thank everyone for their hard work and tireless efforts.”

The DHS said nearly 3,000 Wisconsin providers have registered as vaccinators since last year. Over 2,500 are actively administering vaccines.

The DHS also added data from 5-11-year-olds to the state’s COVID dashboard.

Almost 90,000 children ages 5-11-years-old have been vaccinated since becoming eligible six weeks ago.

UPDATED #COVID19_WI data comes with a thank you. More than 61% of Wisconsinites have gotten a first dose of #COVID19 vaccine. Science has proven COVID-19 vaccines are extremely effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death: https://t.co/OfbBU1Fj3G pic.twitter.com/NMLnbZuDGz — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 14, 2021

