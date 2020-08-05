Governor Evers announces mobilization of Wisconsin National Guard to support August primary elections

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday the mobilization of the Wisconsin National Guard to support next week’s primary elections across the state.

According to a news release, the announcement comes after the governor issued Executive Order #82 last week, which authorized the National Guard to provide support during the August election.

The release said Individuals interested in being a poll worker are encouraged to apply by contacting their municipal clerk’s office or visiting the MyVote Wisconsin website.

In a statement, Evers said: “The Wisconsin National Guard has played a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic and this mission is no different. Time and time again the Guard has stepped up to help their neighbors, friends, and communities, as they will be doing on election day by helping to ensure that every Wisconsinite can vote safely without fear for their health.”

It is not yet determined how many guard members will mobilize to active duty in the coming days to support the Wisconsin Elections Commission and clerks across the state, but those who. do report will begin Sunday and complete necessary training.

The release said the National Guard has played a key role in the state’s last two elections, with more than 2,400 members mobilized during the state’s general election on April 7. About 160 served as poll workers during the May 11 special election.

Officials said no guard personnel supporting the coronavirus pandemic response will be diverted to support the polling site support mission.

