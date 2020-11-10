Gov. Tony Evers to deliver statewide address Tuesday night regarding COVID-19 pandemic

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers plans to hold a statewide address Tuesday night regarding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Evers’ speech is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. It will be streamed on Channel3000.com and the governor’s YouTube and Facebook accounts.

Officials did not share any more information about what exactly Evers will address during his speech.

