Gov. Tony Evers announces $10 million investment to nonprofits

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday a $10 million investment for nonprofit organizations providing critical services to Wisconsinites during COVID-19.

According to a release, the investment aims to provide economic stabilization.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected folks and families across our state in nearly every aspect of their lives,” Evers said. “Our nonprofit organizations have been there every step of the way, answering the call to serve by providing critical and diverse services to Wisconsinites who are facing significant challenges. The economic stability of our nonprofits is key to ensuring they are able to continue this good work for people and families across Wisconsin.”

The COVID-19 Pandemic Response Nonprofit Grant Program will provide grant funding to organizations providing services in areas such as health care, housing and shelter and adult education. The funding is through the Federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act and Coronavirus Relieve Fund.

Grant applications are now being accepted by the Department of Administration through Nov. 9 at 2 p.m.

