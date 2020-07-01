Gov. Tony Evers announces $1.5 million in grants for Wisconsin’s coastal communities

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers announced $1.5 million in grants to local, state and tribal governments, regional planning commissions, universities and nonprofit organizations through the Department of Administration’s Wisconsin Coastal Management Program, a release said.

The program aims to protect and improve Great Lakes resources across Wisconsin’s coastal communities.

There will be 39 grants awarded to help grantees with projects totaling more than $3.4 million, the release said.

“Wisconsin’s Great Lakes are some of our most important economic, cultural and natural resources,” Evers said. “From safe drinking water to tourism and recreation to commerce and transportation, we know that protecting the health of Lake Michigan and Lake Superior is a key to our state’s ability to thrive and support future generations.”

The initiatives funded as part of this year’s grants include enhancing public access to the Great Lakes, sustainable use practices, community development, habitat restoration and pollution control.

“Balancing the protection of natural resources and sustainable economic development along our coastal communities is a delicate but necessary responsibility,” said DOA Secretary Joel Brennan. “Through these grants, communities along our state’s Great Lakes will have the ability to do just that, while also supporting the statewide coastal management goals.”

Recipients were recommended by the Wisconsin Coastal Management Council, a Gubernatorially-appointed citizen and governmental advisory group. The program gives funds from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office for Coastal Management in the U.S. Department of Commerce, the release said.

All grant recipients’ information can be found here.

