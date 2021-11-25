Gov. Tony Evers and wife Kathy issue Thanksgiving message

MADISON, Wis. – Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers issued a Thanksgiving message Thursday, expressing gratitude for the action of Wisconsonities throughout the pandemic.

In a video, the governor praised the “grit and resilience” of the state’s communities.

“I’m especially thankful today for the strength Wisconsinites have shown over the last few years,” Evers said. “We are going to bounce back better than ever.”

