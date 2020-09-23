Gov. Evers, WEDC announce additional $3M in interest-free loans for Kenosha businesses affected by civil unrest

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Kenosha businesses impacted by the civil unrest that broke out in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake may be eligigble to receive no-interest loans of up to $50,000 to pay for clean-up, restoration and repair costs.

Gov. Tony Evers, in partnership with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), announced Wednesday an additional $3 million on no-interest loans for Kenosha businesses.

“We know Kenoshans are working to reconstruct and repair in the wake of devastation, and we want to do everything we can to support the Kenosha Comeback,” Evers said. “I have seen firsthand the resilience of this community, and we are going to do everything we can to be there as they work to rebuild and move forward together. I am grateful for the good work of the WEDC and Kenosha-area legislators, especially Rep. Tod Ohnstad, for helping to make this happen.”

Wednesday’s announcement comes after Evers and the WEDC announced an initial $1 million in microloans earlier this month. The additional $3 million announced on Wednesday brings the total amount of funds available to $4 million. The additional funding increases the maximum loan available to each business from $20,000 to $50,000.

WEDC is partnering with the Kenosha Area Business alliance to administer the loans. Kenosha businesses should contact KABA directly to access the loans.

