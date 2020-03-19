Gov. Evers waives work search requirements amid COVID-19 pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers issued an emergency order Wednesday waiving work search requirements and modifying the availability requirements for unemployment insurance benefits for workers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release, the order waives the requirement that claimants do at least four weekly work search actions during the emergency, retroactive to March 12.

The release also said the order ensures claimants who are otherwise eligible but out of work due to COVID-19 are considered available for work and eligible for benefits.

The order will remain in effect for the duration of the public health emergency.

