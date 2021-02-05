Gov. Evers to veto COVID-19 bill passed by Legislature, calls for compromise

HOGP FILE - This July 30, 2020, image taken from video by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers in Madison, Wis. Gov. Evers has issued a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. The Democrat Evers said in a video message Thursday that his priority is keeping people safe and that wearing a mask was the most basic way to do that. The mandate, saying masks are probably the most effective way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will veto a bill just passed by the Legislature, saying it limits the state’s response to the pandemic.

Assembly Bill (AB) 1 passed the State Senate Friday afternoon, with Democrats warning the bill was doomed for a veto after the Assembly previously rejected a bipartisan agreement that was made by the governor and Republican leadership in the State Senate.

“Wisconsinites know a compromise when they see one, and this isn’t it,” Gov. Evers said in a release announcing the veto. “We had a bill that Republicans and Democrats supported—and one that I said I would sign if it was sent to my desk—that passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote.”

Evers indicated he would sign the Senate compromise bill — which was a pared down version of the Assembly bill, removing provisions that would ban local health officials from ordering businesses closed for more than two weeks at a time and block employers from mandating vaccinations — in mid-January. However, Assembly Republicans rejected that proposal.

Evers accused Republicans in the Assembly of abandoning compromise and called for the Legislature to send him the bill that was previously negotiated with the Senate.

“Wisconsinites don’t care about political points or who gets the credit. They just want to know that their family, their business, and their neighbors are going to be okay as we continue to fight this virus,” Evers said.

“Enough politics — just get it done.”

The bill was the first piece of legislation passed in nearly a year — 296 days.

