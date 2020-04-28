Gov. Evers to open up several state parks, forests Friday

Leah Linscheid by Leah Linscheid

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers plans to open several state parks, forests and natural areas this Friday.

The Department of Natural Resources will reopen 34 state parks and forests on May 1 with special protections to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed, according to a press release by the governor’s office Tuesday morning.

I know how important getting outside and enjoying Wisconsin’s beautiful spring weather is for both physical and mental health. This morning we announced that 34 state parks and forests will be reopening on May 1. Learn more here: https://t.co/sa9txwo6Fk — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 28, 2020

Gov. Evers had closed 40 state parks and natural areas in early April. This move will reopen many of those locations but impose the following restrictions:

Restrooms, shelters and playgrounds will be closed

Hours of operation will be 6 a.m. – 7 p.m., a change from 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Properties will close every Wednesday for maintenance

Gibraltar Rock, Pewitt’s Nest, Parfrey’s Glen and the Wisconsin River Dells will remain closed

Properties will have capacity limitations, especially busy places like Devil’s Lake State Park

Campgrounds will be closed until May 26

The state has yet to release a full list of which state parks and forests will open up.

State park stickers and trail passes are available for purchase by phone 8 .m. – 3 p.m. seven days a week at 1-888-305-0398.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments