Gov. Evers to call on Wisconsinites to work together, unite in statewide address on COVID-19 pandemic

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers will call for unity in the state’s fight against COVID-19 during his primetime address Tuesday night.

The governor’s office has released excerpts ahead of the address, where the governor will discuss how the pandemic “has shaken our patience, our empathy and our compassion for one another.

“Our optimism has been battered, our resilience strained, and our character tested. But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share.”

The excerpt also includes data from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, which estimates 5,000 Wisconsinites could die of coronavirus complications by New Year’s Day if no actions are taken to suppress the virus.

Evers will also discuss the pandemic’s impact on the state’s economy.

“Our bars, restaurants, small businesses, families, and farmers will continue to suffer if we don’t take action right now—our economy cannot bounce back until we contain this virus,” the excerpt reads.

The excerpt concludes with the possibility for improvement, as “the fight against this virus is winnable, but only if we fight it together.”

Evers will deliver remarks at 6:05 p.m. from the Governor’s Conference Room in the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

News 3 Now will livestream the address on the Channel 3000 website and Facebook page.

