Gov. Evers suspends utility rules to protect customers from being disconnected during pandemic

Amanda Quintana by Amanda Quintana

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has issued an emergency order to suspend several utility-related rules. This has allowed the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin to order further protection for Wisconsinites.

PSC has directed regulated utilities to stop utility disconnection for nonpayment for all customers, including commercial, industrial, and farm accounts, according to a release from Evers’ office.

Utilities must also stop assessing late fees, stop requiring deposits for reconnection services, allow for deferred payments, and remove barriers for customers establishing or reestablishing utility service.

PSC is also authorizing water utilities to provide budget billing arrangements to customers. Electric and natural gas utilities are already allowed to do this.

“This is a difficult time for many. We’re asking that those who are able to pay their utility bills, please continue to do so. For those who can’t, today’s order allows them to remain connected,” said PSC Chairperson Rebecca Cameron Valcq in the news release.

Comments

comments