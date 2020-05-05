Gov. Evers suspends rules to ensure patient coverage continues during pandemic

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm have issued an emergency order to suspend some administrative rules for DHS and Department of Safety and Professional Services.

According to the news release, the suspension “allows health care and emergency services workers to maximize the time and resources they can dedicate to patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Most notably, the order allows DHS officials to ensure Medicaid members do not lose their eligibility for coverage during the pandemic.

“During these challenging times, it is imperative that we preserve medical, mental health, and behavioral health services,” said Evers. “This order reduces regulatory burdens while allowing us to maintain essential Medicaid services and ensure the health and safety of Wisconsinites.”

The order also removes the in-person requirement for mental health and substance use treatment programs and allows patients in these programs to take advantage of telehealth and other means of electronic communications.

“While they may be best practices under regular circumstances, some of our programs include requirements that could increase the likelihood of exposure to COVID-19 through face-to-face contact,” said Palm. “During this pandemic, we are continually reevaluating and improving state programs to keep Wisconsinites safe and healthy.”

