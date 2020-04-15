Gov. Evers signs coronavirus relief bill despite misgivings

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle, Associated Press

Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers signed the coronavirus relief bill hours after it was passed in the state Senate on Wednesday.

The bill largely ensures that Wisconsin can capture can capture the $2.3 billion allocated to the state under the federal stimulus bill, including higher Medicaid payments. The measure also eliminates the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits and allocates $75 million in emergency funding.

“My pen has been waiting for weeks to sign legislation that guarantees Wisconsin will capture our fair share of federal dollars under the CARES Act and ensures workers experiencing unemployment and underemployment won’t be forced to wait an extra week for needed benefits to kick in,” Evers said in a statement. “This bill is finally a step in the right direction, but there is much more work to be done.”

Evers said the bill doesn’t help workers at risk of infection, small businesses or farmers but he doesn’t want to delay the state’s response.

“The bottom line is that we have to do everything we can to keep our families, our neighbors, and our communities safe while also looking towards our economic recovery,” Evers said in the statement. “People across our state are hurting. We have asked Wisconsinites to make sacrifices so we can keep them safe, and the Legislature needs to do their part.”

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. THE ASSOCIATED PRESS CONTRIBUTED TO THIS REPORT. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments